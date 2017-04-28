A relatively new federal rule requiring banks to identify a company’s owners has provided the foundation for a LexisNexis Risk Solutions credit score for small businesses.

The ultimate beneficial ownership rule, which the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network published in May 2016, mandates that financial institutions keep better track of the identities of their commercial account-holders, especially the largest owners of a company. The rule is part of a wider effort to fight money laundering and terrorists’ financial activities.