In a move to strengthen the PayPal Working Capital program, the online payments giant has agreed to acquire small-business capital lender Swift Financial.
PayPal developed the Working Capital program in 2013, offering financing to merchants based on their PayPal transaction history. It has funded more than $3 billion in loans to its merchants in the past four years, PayPal said.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In