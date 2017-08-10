Print Email Reprints Share

In a move to strengthen the PayPal Working Capital program, the online payments giant has agreed to acquire small-business capital lender Swift Financial.

PayPal developed the Working Capital program in 2013, offering financing to merchants based on their PayPal transaction history. It has funded more than $3 billion in loans to its merchants in the past four years, PayPal said.

