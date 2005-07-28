DETROIT, July 28 -- Munder Capital Management, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, today announced that its UK subsidiary, Munder UK, L.L.C., has reached an agreement to sell its 49 percent interest in London-based Framlington Group Limited to AXA Investment Managers.

Munder's partner in the Framlington venture, HSBC, also will sell its 51 percent stake in Framlington to AXA. AXA will pay approximately $342.5 million in cash (196.3 million pounds) for the entire interest of Framlington Group. Subject to market affects, Comerica's after tax gain is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $30 million.