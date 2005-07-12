BUFFALO, N.Y., July 11 -- M&T Bank Corporation today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2005.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the second quarter of 2005 were $1.69, up 10% from $1.53 in the corresponding period of 2004. GAAP-basis net income in the recently completed quarter totaled $197 million, 7% higher than $184 million in the second quarter of 2004. GAAP-basis net income for 2005's second quarter expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common stockholders' equity was 1.46% and 13.73%, respectively, compared with 1.45% and 13.12%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter.