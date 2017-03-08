WASHINGTON — Credit unions and financial institutions are required to take steps to protect against cyberattacks, but small businesses that process payments are not doing enough to protect the security of the financial system, a credit union executive said Wednesday.

Jim Mooney, president and chief executive of the Chevron Credit Union of Oakland, Calif., told the House Small Business Committee that “It is very ambiguous right now” what cyber safeguards small businesses are required to put in place. He cited a report that found that 65% of all cyberattacks struck small and midsize businesses last year. Their larger counterparts remain a prime target, but they also tend to have more resources dedicated to protect against hacks.