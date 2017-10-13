WASHINGTON – Student loan platform Social Finance has withdrawn its application for deposit insurance, a month after former CEO Mike Cagney retired in the wake of widespread sexual harassment allegations.
SoFi had applied in June for a Utah-based ILC, which also requires approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The move immediately sparked backlash from community banks and others concerned about the entrance of fintech firms into traditional banking.
