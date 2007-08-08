CHICAGO, Aug. 1 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Strategy Associates, amanagement consulting firm specializing in go-to-market distributionstrategies, has announced a new practice area supporting the investmentactivities of private equity firms and large corporations' businessdevelopment offices. CSA's assistance will enrich clients' acquisition plans by uncoveringdistribution opportunities to boost enterprise value. "We're seeing an explosion of interest," said Rick Wilson, CSA'smanaging director and head of the new practice area. "Large investors areincreasingly moving beyond their bread-and-butter cost-cutting strategiesinto strategic differentiation and value creation. Manufacturing companies'distribution systems constitute one of the biggest and most promising areasfor generating growth. The typical corporate or private acquisitionstrategy underweights channels and end customers. Consequently, there's alot of low-hanging fruit to harvest." Recent shifts in financial conditions are partially responsible for theheightened attention. "Private equity firms in particular strive to realizetheir investments quickly. Now their timing is stretching a little, in somecases enough for their operational reengineering to include the kind oftough, yet surprisingly cost-efficient changes to channel structures andpartner relationships that yield big marketplace payoffs per investmentdollar." CSA's Investment Support practice will identify strategic gaps inchannel configurations and activities, opportunities to migratedistribution strengths into new areas or other portfolio organizations, andrestructure suboptimal channels or entire distribution systems. As withCSA's traditional distribution strategy work, the IS practice willrecommend how acquirers can both lower targets' costs to serve and justifyhigher prices through differentiated, defensible distribution. Specific analytical services include Strategic Conversations(SM),channel mapping and alignment, channel economic modeling, distributionvalue proposition development, needs-based customer segmentation, strategicdistribution levers, and dominant channel partner executive summits. "We don't waste time or resources," Mr. Wilson says. "We find the rightpeople to talk to, listen strategically, analyze vigorously, validate, andtake the answer straight to our client." About Chicago Strategy Associates Chicago Strategy Associates is a leading management consulting firmspecializing in distribution, channel design and management. CSA's corepractice areas are customer-focused growth, distribution channel strategy,investment support, and management alignment. The firm is closelyaffiliated with leading experts on the marketing faculties of the Kellogg,Harvard, and Sloan graduate schools of business. CSA is based in Chicago,Illinois and serves all industries and markets. Additional informationabout the company can be found at http://www.chicagostrategy.com