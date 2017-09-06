WASHINGTON — Payment processor Square is seeking an industrial loan company, according to several sources familiar with the matter, further sparking debate over whether fintech companies should be allowed to use the controversial charter.

The company's application, which is expected to be announced as early as Thursday, comes after online lender SoFi applied in June for an ILC, a type of charter that allows companies to own a bank without having to comply with Bank Holding Company Act requirements and face supervision by the Federal Reserve Board. (Industrial loan companies are regulated by state regulators and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.)

Community banks and others who support a strong firewall between banks and commercial firms swiftly opposed Square's move, expressing concern it could open the door to larger technology companies seeking the advantages of a bank charter without the same regulatory supervision.

“ICBA’s feeling about Square applying for an ILC is the same about SoFi,” said Camden Fine, the president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America. “If these entities want to be banks, they should apply for banking charters and come under full and unified banking supervision.”

Others are likely to support the move as a natural evolution for the banking industry, which has seen in recent years more fintech companies engaging in banking activities.

"The basic functions of making loans and processing credit card transactions is what a bank would do,” said Lawrence Kaplan, a banking lawyer of counsel at Paul Hastings.

Square, a San Francisco-based company founded in 2009 by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, focuses on facilitating credit card transactions for small merchants. Over time, it has also expanded its offerings to small business-loans and recently began expressing an interest in small consumer loans.

The proposed ILC is expected to be led by Lewis Goodwin, the former CEO and president of West Provo, Utah-based Green Dot Bank, an $879 million institution whose parent company was known for its sometimes controversial business lines in fintech.

A spokesperson for Square said the company's "purpose is to empower small businesses and the undeserved to participate in the economy. Square Capital is uniquely positioned to build a bridge between the financial system and the underserved, and further expand access to capital.”

ILCs are a window into the banking system for nontraditional financial institutions seeking to access the Federal Reserve payments system and take deposits, which are a cheap source of funding for loans.

Obtaining an ILC would allow a payments processor like Square to offer loans without having to obtain licenses in various states, or rely on a bank for the origination of loans.

Like other fintech companies, Square’s loans have been facilitated by a bank partner, Celtic Bank, a $619 million institution based in Salt Lake City. Celtic did not immediately comment for this article.

Square's decision is likely to prompt further interest from tech firms in obtaining banking charters. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is contemplating creating its own federal fintech charter, a move that state regulators have said would be illegal.

"This won’t be the last financial tech company to apply for an ILC charter," said Fine. "You will see more of this in future months and years. Congress is going to have to address this issue. Do they want a commercial banking system regulated uniformly or do they not? That’s the question they are going to have to grapple with."

The ILC is a controversial bank charter that critics say creates a loophole to the separation of banking and commerce, allowing firms to skirt Fed supervision. Supporters of the charter note that ILCs have been regulated successfully for decades by the FDIC and the states, including Utah, Colorado and Nevada, that have allowed such firms.

The debate over ILCs reached a fever pitch in 2005 when Walmart applied for a charter of its own. In response to the backlash, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. decided to impose a six-month moratorium on ILC charters. Walmart eventually withdrew its application in 2007.

A new moratorium imposed under the Dodd-Frank Act expired in 2013, but since then, the FDIC has approved no new ILCs for deposit insurance. However, the agency has recently made moves to welcome new bank applicants, including the reduction of a higher capital requirement period for de novo institutions from seven to three years.

But the Square and SoFi applications, both from companies that are financial in nature, are distinct from Walmart, a big box retailer. It's unclear if that distinction will influence the FDIC, which must ultimately approve all ILC applications.