The global bank transfer network Swift has announced new tools and controls to help banks and other customers beef up fraud defenses by flagging suspicious cross-border transactions sooner in the cycle.
A new suite of features includes tools enabling Swift customers to screen their payment messages in real time, with alerts to help personnel quickly spot unusual payment patterns and review them before transmission, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication said in a Wednesday press release.
