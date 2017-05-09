Green Dot reported strong earnings growth in the first quarter, thanks to improved returns from its flagship prepaid card business and growth in its tax refund processing unit.
The Pasadena, Calif.-based company generated net income of $40.8 million, up 24% from the same period a year earlier. Operating revenue rose to $253 million, an 11% increase.
