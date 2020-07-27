TD hires Chase exec to drive fintech partnerships

TD Bank has hired Jyotsana “Jo” Jagadish to head commercial operating products and payment innovation, where she will oversee TD’s expanding fintech partnerships.

In the newly created role, Jagadish will manage TD’s mature commercial operating products and revenue management while developing new and existing relationships with fintechs.

Jagadish is tasked with building market intelligence and programs geared to invite participation with fintechs for product development.

“Jo’s deep knowledge of commercial payments and fintechs, complemented by her track record of innovation and leadership in the space, makes her an ideal fit for this position,” Rick Burke, TD Bank’s head of corporate products and services, said in a press release Monday.

Jyotsana “Jo” Jagadish, head of commercial operating products and payment innovation, TD Bank.

Previously Jagadish was executive director of new product development and fintech partnership for commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase, a post she assumed in 2016.

Before joining Chase, Jagadish was a senior vice president at Citi, where she managed the global franchise for Citi Cards and served as a product manager for digital payments. She spent three years at HSBC after beginning her career as a software engineer at Accenture.