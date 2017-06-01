Credit unions continue to press the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for regulatory relief, arguing that the few exemptions given to such institutions have not done enough.

In a letter sent Thursday to the CFPB, Jim Nussle, the president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, asked for specific exemptions from four CFPB rules: the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, remittances, the ability-to-repay/qualified mortgage rule and mortgage servicing rules.