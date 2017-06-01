Print Email Reprints Share

Credit unions continue to press the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for regulatory relief, arguing that the few exemptions given to such institutions have not done enough.

In a letter sent Thursday to the CFPB, Jim Nussle, the president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, asked for specific exemptions from four CFPB rules: the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, remittances, the ability-to-repay/qualified mortgage rule and mortgage servicing rules.

