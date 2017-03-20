U.S Bank’s commercial Visa card customers can now use their smartphones to make corporate payments via Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay.

The Minneapolis-based bank is the first to offer a mobile payment solution for Visa corporate card accounts, Visa and U.S. Bank said in a Monday press release.

A subset of U.S. Bank commercial card customers can add their corporate travel card to their mobile payment app immediately; wide rollout of the new service will be completed later this spring, the bank said.

Bloomberg News

“More and more consumers are enjoying mobile payments in their personal life and expect to use the same easy ‘one-handed’ payment solution when they are working and traveling in their professional life,” said Vicky Bindra, Visa’s senior vice president of core products, in the press release.

But simply copying the bank's consumer strategy wouldn't cut it. "The additional complexity involved in a corporate [mobile payments] transaction forced a more deliberate roadmap to market," said Peg Yankovich, U.S. Bank's product manager for the large market bankcard group.