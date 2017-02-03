The wave of technology that's turned card swipes into dips, phones into wallets, sunglasses into payment devices and micro merchants into international sellers will not only continue, but proliferate, according to Andrew Rueff, a longtime payment industry veteran who's turning his focus to finding and funding the next revolution.

Waud Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with assets of $2.1 billion, has appointed Rueff as an operating partner to focus on payments and financial services technology. The company is putting an initial $100 million into the market.