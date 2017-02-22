If you've ever walked past a film shoot, it's easy to see how much more there is to the movies and TV than just the star and director. There's often dozens or even hundreds of other people involved in the production — bit players, stunt performers, musicians and more — and they all have to be paid, at times irregularly and under different rules.

"It's easy when you think about a big star getting one big check," said Hernan Hernandez, senior vice president and corporate development and special projects at City National Bank in Sherman Oaks, Calif. "But there are really a lot of other small checks."