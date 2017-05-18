Wells Fargo is putting more focus and effort into its partnerships with tech companies — from giants like Apple, Samsung and PayPal to the smallest startups.
In so doing, the $2 trillion-asset bank is adapting to a truth more banks are acknowledging: that customers are no longer coming directly to their branches, apps, websites or call centers.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In