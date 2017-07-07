When Zelle launched less than a month ago, its members boasted the nation's banks were finally putting aside their differences to combat Venmo and other third-party P-to-P apps. But old habits die hard.
Zelle has its roots in a service called clearXchange, which launched in 2011, but its bank owners are marketing it as a new service that shares branding and ideals across all institutions that offer Zelle. Despite this, the original clearXchange platform never went away, leaving consumers baffled about how to use the new system and disentangle themselves from the old one.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In