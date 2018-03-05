Automation is a buzz word that is frequently used in the financial services industry these days. But what does it really mean for your business, and how far can you take automation through your credit origination process?

Automated financial spreading and tools like optical character recognition and machine learning methodologies can drastically reduce the time required for risk assessment. Seamless integrations between your credit origination and customer relationship management systems or other internal platforms lead to better overall data integrity and governance. Combining all these tools in one platform ultimately allows for an accurate and complete view of your portfolio.

In “Maximize Efficiency: How Automation Can Improve Your Loan Origination Process,” we take a detailed look at automation use cases throughout six stages of the lending process.

