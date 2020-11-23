© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe

Tags

Diversity and equality Racial Bias
Podcast

Access Denied: Representation

By Tobias SalingerMaddy Perkins November 23, 2020 9:00 AM 3 Min Read
Register now

The lack of Black representation in the financial services stems from two interconnected problems. Black professionals face significant hurdles once they break into the industry. And the presence of nearly 175,000 Black financial professionals displays that their widespread absence at the upper executive ranks isn’t a product of an insufficient talent pool.

Featured guests:

Featured guests from Access Denied: Representation

Suggestions for further reading/ways to get involved:

Tobias Salinger
Diversity and equality Racial Bias Racism Recruiting College recruiting Workplace culture RIAs Prudential American College of Financial Services