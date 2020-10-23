© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Introducing Access Denied: Systemic racism in financial services

By Tobias Salinger
October 23, 2020 5:30 PM

This five-part series is a comprehensive effort to explain the racial discrimination Black Americans face in our financial system.

A comprehensive examination across many sectors reveals institutional barriers and outright racist abuse. How do we end the cycle?

Arizent's new documentary podcast features more than two dozen professionals. In this trailer episode, you'll hear from the following guests in order of appearance:

