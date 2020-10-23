Podcast
Introducing Access Denied: Systemic racism in financial services
October 23, 2020 5:30 PM
This five-part series is a comprehensive effort to explain the racial discrimination Black Americans face in our financial system.
A comprehensive examination across many sectors reveals institutional barriers and outright racist abuse. How do we end the cycle?
Arizent's new documentary podcast features more than two dozen professionals. In this trailer episode, you'll hear from the following guests in order of appearance:
- Tai Christensen, director of government affairs of the CBC Mortgage Agency
- Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest
- Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Credit Union
- Keith Beverly, founder of Grid 202 Partners
- Toni Howard Lowe, founder of The Corporate Tea and TCT Consultant Group
- Maurice Jourdain-Earl, managing director of ComplianceTech
- Lisa Mensah, CEO of the Opportunity Finance Network
To hear more, subscribe to Access Denied on Spotify, Apple — or wherever you get podcasts.