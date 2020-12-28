Podcast
Access Denied: The financial media
December 28, 2020
Like in the industries its reporters cover, the lack of Black representation in business and financial media has created blind spots. Predominantly white newsrooms often miss stories about systemic racism or fail to reach an audience of more than one demographic. In the wake of this summer's Black Lives Matter protests, there are serious implications for financial services, the reporters covering them — and an emerging group of professionals creating their own media. What can journalists like us learn from these Black voices?
Featured guests:
- (Left) Khristopher Brooks, reporter for CBS News MoneyWatch and adjunct journalism professor at Hunter College
- (Right) Damien Peters, founder of Wealth Noir
- (Second from left) Anna N'Jie-Konte, founder of Dare to Dream Financial Planning and host of the First-Gen Realness Podcast
- Dasarte Yarnway, founder of Berknell Financial Group, head of community with Altruist and host of the Young Money Podcast
- (Second from right) Emlen Miles-Mattingly, founder of Gen Next Wealth, co-founder of the BLatinX Internship Program and host of the Minority Money Podcast
Suggestions for further reader or listening/ways to get involved:
- Podcasts: 2050 TrailBlazers, #SecureTheSeat, Access & Opportunity, An Intimate Conversation with Women of Color, The Voice of Black Real Estate, Everything Cha-Ching, On Purpose, Black Wealth Renaissance, Manage Your Damn Money, Money and Flow, New Dawn
- Journalists: Michelle Singletary, Washington Post personal finance columnist; Leoneda Inge, WUNC race and southern culture reporter; Sharon Epperson, CNBC senior personal finance correspondent; Diane King Hall, CBS News financial correspondent; Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters 2020 campaign correspondent; Jacqueline Simmons, Bloomberg News senior executive editor for the Americas; Ellen McGirt, Fortune senior editor and author of the weekly raceAhead newsletter
- “Reuters launches two new journalism diversity initiatives, in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists, Facebook and CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism,” December 2020
- “Newsroom employees are less diverse than U.S. workers overall,” Pew Research Center, November 2018
- “10 charts about America’s newsrooms,” Pew Research Center, April 2020
- “Diversity, Inc: The failed promise of a billion-dollar business” and “Within the veil: Black journalists, white media,” Pamela Newkirk, October 2019 and July 2000
- “Black America: Are we still struggling with diversity today?” CUNY TV, October 2019
- “How diverse are U.S. Newsrooms?” American Society of News Editors and Google News Initiative, 2018
- “Approaching the business beat with a diverse lens,” Society for Advancing Business Writing, August 2020
- “The role & responsibility of the media in reporting on race & equality,” New York Financial Writers’ Association, July 2020
- “A discussion about the lack of diversity in newsrooms across the country and the impact it has on the information people receive,” Society of Professional Journalists New England, June 2020
- “How to fight racism and not get fired from your mainstream media job,” National Association of Hispanic Journalists Los Angeles, June 2020
- “America’s newsrooms face a reckoning on race after Floyd protests,” The Wall Street Journal, June 2020
- “Behind the fall of Ebony: Accusations of fraud and a fight over control of a Black media dynasty,” The Wall Street Journal, July 2020
- “Trump Attack on diversity training has a quick and chilling effect,” The New York Times, October 2020
- “Trump’s diversity training order faces lawsuit,” AP, November 2020
- “How the 1619 Project took over 2020,” The Washington Post, October 2020
- “The myth and propaganda of Black buying power,” Jared Ball, May 2020
- “The SPJ race & gender hotline,” Society of Professional Journalists
- “Thank you to our colleagues,” The NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia, June 2020
- Blackwallet: Financial literacy for urban millennials
- Race and capitalism