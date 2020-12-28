© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Diversity and equality Racial Bias
Access Denied: The financial media

By Tobias SalingerMaddy Perkins December 28, 2020 9:00 AM 3 Min Read
Like in the industries its reporters cover, the lack of Black representation in business and financial media has created blind spots. Predominantly white newsrooms often miss stories about systemic racism or fail to reach an audience of more than one demographic. In the wake of this summer's Black Lives Matter protests, there are serious implications for financial services, the reporters covering them — and an emerging group of professionals creating their own media. What can journalists like us learn from these Black voices?

Featured guests:

Guests of Episode 5 of Access Denied: Systemic racism in financial services.

Suggestions for further reader or listening/ways to get involved:

Tobias Salinger
Senior Editor, Financial Planning
Maddy Perkins
Managing Editor, Operations and Innovation, Arizent
