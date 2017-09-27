Across asset management, investment banking, capital markets and cards, these finance executives stand out for their performance and for helping to create a path to parity for women in sectors that tend to be even more male-dominated than the banking industry.Mary Callahan Erdoes, the chief executive of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, tops the Most Powerful Women in Finance ranking again this year. She keeps finding new frontiers to explore, as you'll read about in her profile.Rounding out the top five are Abigail Johnson of Fidelity, Barbara Byrne of Barclays, Margaret Keane of Synchrony Financial and Marie Chandoha of Charles Schwab Investment Management.Only three women are new to the ranking for 2017 and all three have CEO titles — Michelle Neal, Yie-Hsin Hung and Cary Grace.Neal leads BNY Mellon Markets, which is one of the fastest-growing businesses at parent company BNY Mellon.Hung, a longtime investment banker with Morgan Stanley, joined New York Life Investment Management in 2010 as head of alternative investments and, several promotions later, became CEO in 2015. She has grown the business by pursuing acquisitions of boutique asset managers in the United States and abroad and expanding the products it offers.Grace oversees global retirement and investment solutions at Aon, an operation that brings in billions of dollars in revenue for one of the world's largest financial services firms. Last year, the retirement solutions group became an externally reported business, a shift that Grace managed, while also achieving noteworthy 3% growth in organic revenue.Keep going to see all of the 2017 Most Powerful Women in Finance, find out who ranks where and get a short overview of their recent achievements.