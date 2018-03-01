While traditional Personal Financial Management capabilities such as budgets and savings tools initially attract customer interest, engagement often drops off after the first few interactions. But there is a way to keep digital banking customers engaged and interested – and it involves leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver specific, personalized insights to help customers take control of their financial health. Join us to find out how.

In this complimentary webinar, we’ll cover:

∙ Recent research from Aite Group that reveals which consumers want financial wellness tools and how much they’re willing to pay for them

∙ How to drive financial health with artificial intelligence and enable consumers to be truly proactive about their finances

∙ What consumers think about virtual financial wellness coaches and how many consumers would be willing to switch banks for this service

∙ Our new AI FinCheck® app and how it scores customers in the areas of spending, borrowing, saving and planning

∙ How to make the shift from personal financial management (PFM) tools to personal financial wellness (PFW) experiences

Don’t miss this complimentary webinar on artificial intelligence and financial wellness.

Register