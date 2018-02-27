New research conducted by SourceMedia Research/American Banker and commissioned by Fiserv highlights consumers’ need and desire for better short-term lending options from their financial institutions. According to the results, nearly 3/4th of respondents need to access emergency funds at least once a year and 1/3rd or less are satisfied with options such as overdraft and payday loans.

Banks are in a unique position to serve their customers by offering them reliable and affordable options that tie in with other day-to-day service offerings like checking and savings accounts. This could be of particular benefit to Millennial consumers, who show special interest in short-term loan options, according to survey findings.

Join us for this one-hour educational live web event, during which our panel will discuss:

· Consumer needs and uses for short-term loans

· Consumer interest in different loan options and pricing

· Considerations for banks related to short-term loan products

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about an important financial need your customers are facing, and how your institution can help meet this need while driving revenue growth.



