The rules of banking have changed – and so have your customers’ expectations. How do you keep them engaged and doing business with your bank when there are so many other options out there? Digital transformation is the key to staying relevant and competitive. But how do you minimize IT complexity, increase agility and align to the needs of your business as well as to what comes next?

Join our banking industry experts for this interactive webinar focused on the digital revolution and evolution – sponsored by American Banker.

Speakers: Enrico Camerinelli, Senior Analyst, Aite Group (link to bios)

Laura Crozier, Global Industry Director, Banking, CFA – Software AG (link to bios)

Date: March 8, 2018

Time: 1:00 PM EST

We’ll detail banking giant Credit Suisse’s real-world use case and outline how they realized a 6-month payback and millions saved annually by avoiding unnecessary development projects. . You’ll learn how using dedicated Enterprise Architecture and IT Portfolio Management tools can help your organization:

· Accelerate innovation and increase the number of projects on your delivery roadmap due by minimizing risk

· Reduce IT maintenance costs by eliminating redundant assets and with better investment decisions

· Fund the best IT projects by increasing alignment among your senior leaders

All attendees will receive a copy of Aite’s latest market analysis, Integrated Portfolio Management: A Source of Boldness and Tenacity

