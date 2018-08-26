How the 'Best Banks to Work For' get employees to love their jobs

By Lou Whiteman

It was just a haircut.

But employees at Savings Bank of Walpole got a big boost out of paying for it.

Two or three times a year the New Hampshire bank divides employees into a handful of teams, gives each team $150 to spend, and sends them out into the community to do small acts of kindness. Over the next few hours they buy gas and groceries, provide quarters at the laundromat, and fund other needs they come across, as part of a "pay it forward" initiative. Afterward they return to the bank for a lunch to celebrate and talk about the experiences.

In one of the most touching moments Heather Ferland can recall, a team went into a hair salon and paid for a woman's cut and perm. "She was so overwhelmed she was in tears," said Ferland, a human resources and finance assistant at the bank.

The woman then told the bank employees about how she had just gone through a challenging time in her life and had not had her hair done in years - a story they recounted at the lunch later. "It left a lasting impression on all of us," Ferland said.

“Working here, it feels like you are part of something bigger, part of an organization with values," she added. "It's a great feeling working for a place that is supportive of the person, both employees and the people of the community, and that really shows it cares. There is a sense of family here."

Nuances in what Savings Bank of Walpole does might help explain how it has earned a spot on the list of Best Banks to Work For a few years running. Most banks have a long list of charitable endeavors and host numerous events designed to get employees involved. But relatively few banks manage to create an emotional connection with employees.

The alchemy of how to achieve that is difficult to explain even for bankers who are successful at it. But devising activities that resonate with employees is key, and that requires getting them involved in the process and creating ways to keep discussion about the impact going throughout the year.

A single benefit or perk is unlikely to make much difference in how people feel about their workplace, said Peter Burke, president and co-founder of Best Companies Group. The broad goal for companies that want high employee engagement is more about defining the culture and making sure it is reinforced daily from the C-suite all the way down the ranks.

"Companies that are successful create environments where employees love to come to work and believe they are wanted," said Burke, whose company compiles the Best Banks list in partnership with American Banker. "You can't just add a foosball table to the breakroom and think employee engagement will get better."