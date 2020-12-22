BofA chairman of global corporate, investment banking to depart

Bank of America’s chairman of global corporate and investment banking, Anne Clarke Wolff, is leaving the firm.

Clarke Wolff plans to pursue a new career path, according to a memo from Matthew Koder, who runs the investment banking division. A company spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was seen by Bloomberg.

After joining the bank in 2011, the executive spent her first eight years expanding the corporate banking and leasing business. Lisa Clyde took over those responsibilities when Clarke Wolff became chairman earlier this year.

Clarke Wolff covered some of the Charlotte, N.C.-based lender’s biggest global clients, and was active in its women’s leadership initiatives. She also serves on the board of the Public Theater and is a vice chair of the board of trustees of Colby College.

