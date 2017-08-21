JPMorgan Chase is giving $1 million to two anti-hate groups to help mend the nation’s rifts after the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The money will be split between the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League, according to a Monday memo from Peter Scher, the New York-based bank’s head of corporate responsibility. The bank will also start a new program to match employee donations to human rights organizations for as much as an additional $1 million.

“The events in Charlottesville have increased the urgency to confront hate, intolerance and discrimination wherever it exists,” Scher said in the memo. “The JPMorgan Chase community stands in support of all of those who reject racism and violence, and we must strive to create positive change from these dark events.”



Bloomberg News

