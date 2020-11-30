NCUA bans two for embezzlement, larceny

The National Credit Union Administration on Monday issued a pair of prohibitions for November, barring two former credit union employees from working at any federally insured financial institution.

The agency issued a prohibition notice against Jennifer Furlong, a former employee of the $7 million-asset Groton Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union in Groton, Conn. Furlong was charged with third-degree larceny in connection with her employment, according to the prohibition order.

The NCUA also barred Teresa Hyler, a former employee of the $227 million-asset Beacon Credit Union in Lynchburg, Va., who was sentenced on a charge of embezzlement in connection with her employment.

The prohibition order did not provide more details on the charges.

The NCUA, which releases news about its prohibition orders each month, has issued slightly more than 30 so far this year, which puts it on pace for the fewest bans in more than five years.