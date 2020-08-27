How to make your AI dreams a reality

Bjorn Austraat, SVP, AI Enterprise Solutions at Wells Fargo, will discuss how to go from idea to experience, when creating AI programs at your bank at an enterprise scale. He will share his “4D” pragmatic, tested, and effective structure for overcoming some of the most common AI roadblocks. Insights into ways to create alignment across diverse stakeholders and how to deliver differentiated AI solutions. This comprehensive approach ensures success well beyond pure model performance and takes into account the complex regulatory, technical and political challenges of AI at enterprise scale.

