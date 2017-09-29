The week of Oct. 2 is shaping up to be a significant one on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers are scheduled to grill the top executives of Equifax and Wells Fargo, hear from the regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and may take a run at overturning a rule banning mandatory arbitration clauses.



If that weren't enough, there is growing speculation that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is set to release its final rule on payday lending. That may be the subject of its own Congressional challenge.



Following is a schedule of what to expect: