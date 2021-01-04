© 2021 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe

PPP forgiveness, adapting to COVID, Wells and BofA scrutiny: Top stories of 2020

January 3, 2021 9:00 PM

In a year rife with uncertainty about, well, pretty much everything, it's not surprising that a list of American Banker's most-read stories in 2020 would be dominated by accounts of lenders and regulators trying to navigate the Paycheck Protection Program on the fly.

Much of the discussion centered on how easy it would supposedly be for loans funneled through the SBA program, an unprecedented government lifeline for small businesses, to be forgiven. A host of issues with the forgiveness process remain largely unanswered as we head into the new year.

Continued fallout from Wells Fargo's phony-accounts scandal and new questions about customer service practices at Bank of America also resonated with readers, as did a story on banks' continued push to make "banking by Alexa" a thing.

The top spot, however, was reserved for a piece that came in the early days of the pandemic discussing how financial institutions would adapt to the COVID-19 precautions and lockdowns. Their solutions involved a combination of something new (digital on steroids), something old (the comeback of the drive-through!) and a lot of hard work. The story, like many pieces this year, showed the industry's resilience and resourcefulness in finding ways to keep supporting the communities it serves.

With all that, here are American Banker's top stories of the year.

Banks cutting back on branch services to contain spread of coronavirus

branch-123120-topten.png
Many institutions said they would close branches, operate drive-throughs only, limit lobby visits to appointments or take other protective steps. Yet others want to stay open to promote public confidence in the banking system.

(Full story here.)

Banks, PPP recipients caught in bind between two SBA rescue programs

bind-123120-topten.jpeg
Businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster advances discovered later they can't get full forgiveness. Lenders want the rules changed.

(Full story here.)

Big banks call for blanket forgiveness of PPP loans under $150,000

capitol-123120-topten.jpeg
The changes being sought would benefit both small businesses and banks, which would avoid the cost of servicing many low-yielding loans.

(Full story here.)

New PPP angst: Waiting for SBA to sign off on loan forgiveness

angst-123120-topten.jpeg
It's been six weeks since the Paycheck Protection Program expired and banks started filing forgiveness applications on behalf of borrowers. So why isn't the Small Business Administration responding?

(Full story here.)

Emergency loan program plagued by chaos on eve of launch

chaos-123120-topten.jpeg
Many bankers find crucial parts of the SBA effort to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak to be unclear and onerous. If those issues go unresolved, participation could suffer.

(Full story here.)

Former Wells Fargo execs may face criminal charges in coming weeks

charges-123120-topten.jpeg
Several former high-level Wells Fargo executives are under criminal investigation in connection with the bank's fake-accounts scandal and could be indicted as soon as this month.

(Full story here.)

Turning up the volume on Alexa

alexa-123120-topten.jpeg
Consumer response to banking by smart speaker has been underwhelming. But a handful of financial institutions keep plugging away in hopes customers warm to the advantages of verbal commands instead of pushing buttons.

(Full story here.)

Why banks are putting PPP forgiveness on the back burner

burner-123120-topten.jpeg
The Small Business Administration began accepting applications Monday, but lenders such as JPMorgan Chase are holding off in hopes that Congress will grant blanket forgiveness for smaller Paycheck Protection Program loans.

(Full story here.)

Wells Fargo tells business clients to consider other banks for emergency loans

consider-123120-topten.jpeg
Just days after the Fed lifted Wells Fargo's asset cap so it could make more Paycheck Protection Program loans, it warned customers its queue is long and they may want to go elsewhere before program funds are exhausted.

(Full story here.)

Ex-Bank of America employees allege 'extreme pressure' to sell credit cards

bofa-123120-topten.png
Even as the bank's sales practices faced intense government scrutiny following the Wells Fargo scandal, senior leaders in Oregon were fostering a culture that valued credit-card sales above all else, according to several former employees.

(Full story here.)
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER