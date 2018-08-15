The candidates getting banks' cash: Top 5 in the House

WASHINGTON — In the House, the five lawmakers seeking reelection who have received the most donations from commercial banks for the upcoming midterms are all Republicans.These five lawmakers have received a total of just over $1 million for the 2018 election cycle from commercial banks, including from their political action committees and from individuals employed by a bank who gave $200 or more. Data is from the Center of Responsive Politics and is as of July 23.They include senior House GOP leaders, contenders to head the Financial Services Committee and strong voices for regulatory relief.