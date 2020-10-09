The flood of liquidity that accompanied the pandemic recession isn't likely to subside anytime soon. Banks will have to employ a mix of securities buying, hedging and other balance-sheet-management tricks to prop up margins longer than initially imagined.
'Enigmatic' CFPB chief could drop more surprises in a second Trump term
Kathy Kraninger's job status would be in question if Joe Biden wins the White House. If the president is reelected, she may continue balancing a deregulatory agenda with her unexpectedly tough stance on enforcement.
Citi hit with pair of enforcement actions, fined $400M The company's mistaken payment to Revlon creditors and other lapses are said to have contributed to Citi's recent leadership shake-up. On Wednesday, the OCC and Fed ordered the company to fix its risk management problems.
Election 2020: Biden tax plan could dent banks' bottom lines
The industry says the 2017 cut in the corporate rate helped position lenders to support the economy when the pandemic hit. But a plan proposed by Democratic nominee Joe Biden could strain banks' capital investment and hiring, observers say.
Banks urge Fed to revise liquidity rule after pandemic shock
The industry is warning regulators putting the finishing touches on the Net Stable Funding Ratio that the measure could exacerbate volatile market events like the spring selloff of Treasury securities.
What's driving skyrocketing demand for boat, RV loans
Many consumers are taking to the highways and the water for safe getaways during the pandemic — powering one of the few bright spots in lending. However, bankers warn that boomlets usually come with distinctive credit risks.
Even more so than activist investors, customers and a new generation of employees are driving banks to back environmental, social and governance reforms, executives said during a Women in Banking roundtable hosted by American Banker.
Lenders welcomed the move as a helpful first step but are still urging policymakers to develop a broader, simpler process for expediting the approvals of loans extended to troubled small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's overhaul of its Qualified Mortgage standard is alarming free-market advocates who say it will precipitate a return to easy credit and higher defaults and could disproportionately harm minorities.