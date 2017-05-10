Vacated: A federal appeals court threw out a lower court's ruling that the 2008 federal bailout of American International Group was unlawful, taking a victory away from former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg. Greenberg, who built AIG into a financial services and insurance giant, sued the government in 2011, arguing the Federal Reserve overstepped its authority when it took an 80% equity stake in the company in exchange for an $85 billion bailout during the financial crisis. In Tuesday's ruling, the appellate panel ruled in favor of the government. It also ruled the lower court had not erred in denying AIG's shareholders up to $40 billion in damages they had sought as a result of the government takeover. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Real estate red flags: S&P Global Ratings said banks could face trouble in the commercial real estate market as portfolios grow. Average CRE loans on banks' balance sheets reached a record $1.63 trillion at the end of last year, surpassing the previous peak of $1.52 trillion in 2008. "In an environment of interest-rate increases, such high asset values add risk for banks, given their heavy exposure to the sector," the paper said.