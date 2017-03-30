More phonies: Eleven current and former branch employees of Citizens Financial Group say they fabricated scheduling meetings with customers in order to meet goals set by the bank. According to the Wall Street Journal, the former bank employees "said they falsified information because of pressure to meet expectations related to the program and time constraints from other banking responsibilities. They also said they believed that doing so wouldn't hurt customers." The bank had said that 400,000 such meetings were scheduled last year, but it's not clear how many were made up. Brad Conner, Citizens' head of consumer banking, said in a statement, "We take every allegation seriously, and our chief conduct officer will lead a thorough review." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

Kicking the tires: A group of 75 JPMorgan employees is scouting out as many as eight cities as the bank evaluates leaving London in response to the U.K. exiting the European Union. JPM is Europe's largest investment bank and employs 16,000 people in the U.K. The bank's staffers have spent the last few months evaluating the cities on a variety of factors ranging from employment law to flight delays at local airports. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times