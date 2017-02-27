Nothing to see here: The Government Accountability Office said the 2015 law that transferred dividends from banks that own stock in the Federal Reserve's regional banks to pay for new highway spending had "little effect" on Fed operations and "no immediate effect" on bank membership in the Fed system. "Some member banks affected by the rate change told GAO they had a few concerns with it and some said they might try to recoup the lost revenue, but none indicated they would drop membership," the report said. Earlier this month, the American Bankers Association and Washington Federal Bank filed a lawsuit claiming the law violates the contract between the Fed and its member banks.

Bravo, B of A: Warren Buffett went "out of his way" in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders "to say that Bank of America has been undervalued. And he applauds the bank – and other companies in the Berkshire equity portfolio – for buying back its shares." The paper says Buffett B of A shares have gained $5 billion since the election.