Recovering: Deutsche Bank's first quarter profit more than doubled compared to the comparable period last year, bouncing back from a turbulent 2016. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Cashing in: Former President Barack Obama agreed to accept $400,000 to speak at a Cantor Fitzgerald health care conference later this year. The fee, according to the New York Times, "is a sharp increase from the amounts typically paid to his predecessors. Former President Bill Clinton averaged about $200,000 per speech while former President George W. Bush is reportedly paid $100,000 to $175,000 for each appearance." Financial Times, New York Times