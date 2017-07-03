Editor's note: Morning Scan will not publish on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. We’ll be back on Wednesday, July 5.

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Big hit: British banks may need to pay €15 billion ($17.1 billion) to move some of their operations from London to elsewhere Europe after Brexit, “a tab that could weigh on bank profits for years and ultimately hit European Union consumers,” according to a report by Boston Consulting Group. The study, which was commissioned by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, said the banks may also need to put up another €40 billion of additional tier one capital requirements. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times