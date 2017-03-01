Happy days: American banks earned a record $171.3 billion in 2016, up 4.9% from a year earlier, while their combined return on equity rose to 9.32%, the highest since 2013, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reported. Fourth-quarter earnings rose 7.7% to $43.7 billion.

Despite the good news, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said the agency was keeping an eye on how banks might fare in a higher interest rate environment. Although the common wisdom is that higher rates will boost bank profitability, Gruenberg warned that low rates had encouraged some banks, particularly smaller ones, to take on more risk, "which could be exposed when interest rates rise," the Financial Times said. "We want to try to get ahead of the curve in this case and be sure the institutions are positioning themselves to be able to handle a shift in the interest rate environment," Gruenberg said.