Hired: Deutsche Bank plans to name Citigroup treasurer James von Moltke as its chief financial officer, replacing Marcus Schenck, who was recently named a deputy chief executive officer and will co-head the investment banking division. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Just hold on: Institutional Shareholder Services, the proxy advisor firm that recently recommended shareholders vote against several incumbent Wells Fargo directors, is now advising investors in Barclays to abstain from re-electing CEO Jes Staley at that bank's May 10 annual meeting. Staley is being investigated by the U.K.'s Prudential Regulatory Authority and Financial Conduct Authority after he tried to uncover the identity of a whistleblower who complained about one of his top hires.