Let the bidding begin: Euronet launched a rival, unsolicited $1 billion bid to buy MoneyGram, igniting a potential bidding war for the Dallas-based money-transfer firm. In January, MoneyGram agreed to be acquired for $880 million by Ant Financial Services Group, the Chinese online-payment company whose investors include Alibaba founder Jack Ma and the Chinese government. Kansas-based Euronet said its higher bid would also present fewer regulatory hurdles than Ant's. "The proposal offers stockholders a clear and significantly more certain path to a faster closing," Euronet said.

Joining the T-team: James Donovan, a veteran Goldman Sachs executive, was one of six peoople nominated for Treasury posts. Donovan was tapped as deputy secretary, the agency's No. 2 official. Others named include former Bear Stearns Chief Economist David Malpass as undersecretary for international affairs, economist Adam Lerrick for international finance, and Sigal Mandelker, a former Justice Department official, for terrorism and financial intelligence. Wall Street Journal, New York Times