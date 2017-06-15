Receiving Wide Coverage ... No laughing matter: Add Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman’s name to the growing list of high-profile Wall Street executives who have fallen for prank emails by an anonymous hoaxer. On Tuesday night Gorman replied to an email that appeared to come from Alistair Darling, a Morgan Stanley board member. Earlier this week, we reported the CEOs of Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Barclays have fallen for the ruse, as has Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

“So far the prankster appears to be after laughs,” the Wall Street Journal said. “But the exchanges expose a painfully low-tech vulnerability for banks, which have spent billions tightening their cyber-defenses.” Wall Street Journal, Financial Times