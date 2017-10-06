Editor's note: Morning Scan will not publish on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day. We'll be back on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Receiving Wide Coverage ... The end of payday lending? The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its long-awaited rule regulating payday lenders. The rule requires lenders to evaluate whether borrowers can repay their loans while making it harder for customers to roll them over, which many of them typically do.