Clayton confirmed: By a vote of 61-37, the Senate confirmed Jay Clayton to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. Clayton, a Wall Street lawyer, enters office "without a checklist of regulations mandated by Congress, which passed sweeping legislation in 2010 that pinned down the SEC with an abundance of directives both audacious and picayune," the Wall Street Journal said. Wall Street Journal, Washington Post

Big stake: Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutsche Bank's biggest shareholder, increasing its stake to almost 10%. The company, which has a portfolio of hotel and airline stakes, has said its investment in DB is passive, although the New York Times describes HNA as a "secretive Chinese conglomerate with ties to the Communist Party in Beijing." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times