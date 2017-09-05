Receiving Wide Coverage ... Playing coy: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray “laid the groundwork for his possible return to Ohio politics, giving an impassioned speech about inequality and his agency’s work” at an AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic in Cincinnati on Monday. But while “the speech took place amid building speculation” that Cordray will soon leave the agency to run for governor, he failed to directly address that subject.

“I don’t have anything to say about that,” he told reporters after the speech.