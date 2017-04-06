Late to the party?: A Republican congresswoman accused Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray of being "asleep at the wheel" for allegedly failing to investigate more aggressively the fake accounts scandal at Well Fargo. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., said the CFPB didn't start looking into the scandal until after Wells itself told the agency that Los Angeles had filed a civil complaint against it and over a year after the Los Angeles Times first reported on it. Cordray appeared before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday to deliver his semiannual report on the state of the agency.

Disappointing: Two years after its much ballyhooed launch, Apple Pay, the tech giant's mobile-payment service, has yet to get gain serious traction with either consumers or merchants. Although the service "has made significant headway," the paper writes, it has failed to live up to analysts' expectations due to "security concerns about the service, retailers that don't accept it, and Apple's relatively paltry marketing." Only 13% of the company's 680 million iPhone users have used Apple Pay, according to Loup Ventures, a tech research firm, and only a third of U.S. stores accept it as a form of payment, according to the Nilson Report.