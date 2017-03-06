If at first…: Deutsche Bank said it plans to sell €8 billion ($8.5 billion) in stock to bolster its capital position, its third trip to the equity market since 2013. The big German bank is also reorganizing major businesses for the second time in the past year and a half, "in two cases reversing high-profile strategic decisions from 2015," the Wall Street Journal said. DB said it plans to keep its Postbank retail banking business in Germany, which it has tried to sell for the past two years, and is recombining its corporate finance and advisory businesses with its trading department, "following a costly move to split them in late 2015." The bank's stock dropped more than 6% in early trading in Europe on Monday. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

The last song?: Alexandra Lebenthal is nearing a deal to sell the financial services firm that bears her family's name even "as it contends with unpaid bills and lawsuits, a denouement that comes just a decade after the prominent New Yorker resurrected the storied family business," the paper reports. Lebenthal bought back the rights to the company, which her grandparents started in 1925 and which was eventually sold, in 2007. But the new company, which she runs with her brother and which consists of a capital markets and an asset management unit, faces "allegations that they owe debts totaling millions of dollars, hurt in part by poor timing and missteps in a short-lived wealth-management business." Lebenthal said she hopes to resolve those issues soon and that a deal to sell the company may happen this month.