Receiving Wide Coverage ... There he goes again: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon doubled down on his criticism of bitcoin, which a few weeks ago he called a “fraud.” On Friday he went even further. “I don’t personally see any value in something that has no actual value,” he said at an Institute of International Finance conference in Washington. “I could care less what bitcoin trades for, how it trades, why it trades, who trades it. If you’re stupid enough to buy it you will pay the price for it one day.”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink echoed that sentiment, likening the price of bitcoin to an “index of money laundering.”