Hardball: UBS is considering challenging U.S. Department of Justice claims that it defrauded mortgage bond investors, following the example set by Barclays late last year, which refusing to settle with the DOJ. "The Swiss bank has compared notes with its U.K. rival and is looking at taking a similarly hard line" against the agency, the Financial Times reported. "People familiar with UBS's thinking said the Swiss bank had been inspired by Barclays' approach, and was considering taking a similar line if it could not reach an appropriate settlement."

Separately, the New York Times suggests the U.S. Justice Department under President Trump may be less aggressive than its predecessor in pursuing alleged lending discrimination cases. "The new administration's deregulatory fervor has stirred expectations for a pullback in the enforcement of laws aimed at preventing discrimination in lending, a shift that has banks hopeful and consumer advocates on guard," the paper reports.